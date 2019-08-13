|
Frances B. Williams
March 22, 1933 - August 7, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Frances Bertha Williams, age 86 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, died August 7, 2019 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, Maryland.
She was born March 22, 1933, in the throes of the Great Depression in Matamoras, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles Tinsman and Bertha Brown Tinsman. She was the youngest of four children.
Frances, who went by Fran, Franny, Net and other nicknames, worked for her brother, William, at the Grand Union grocery store in Port Jervis until 1993. In her early years of retirement, she enjoyed trips with her husband, James, across the U.S. as the two researched their family history. When James fell ill later in life, Fran served as his primary caretaker until his death in 2007.
Fran often said she had not "done a lot in life," but was most proud of raising her two children, Nancy Drussell, now of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, and James Williams III, now of Woodstock, Georgia. She regularly reminisced about raising her kids, their family road trips across the country and the time spent together as her children grew.
Throughout her later years, she worked as a poll worker on election days and served as the secretary of the Matamoras High School Alumni Association.
After her kids grew up, she loved the chance to see her grandchildren — Catherine Drussell of Philadelphia, Daniel Redmond of Scranton, Chelsea Redmond of Philadelphia and Jacob Williams of Austin, Texas — grow.
After her husband's death, she spent most of her time visiting with her Matamoras-based family, including her brother, William, her nephew, William (Jr.), her niece, Susan and her husband Lance, her nephew, Robert and his wife, Maryann, her daughter-in-law, Theresa Williams and several close friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles and sister, Catherine.
She is survived by her brother, William Tinsman and his children, William Tinsman Jr. and Susan Tinsman Briggs of Matamoras. She is also survived by her children, Nancy Drussell and her husband, William of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, James Williams III and his wife, Michelle of Woodstock, Georgia, and her grandchildren, Catherine, Daniel, Chelsea and Jacob.
Services will be private. The family will host friends for a celebration of Frances' life at her home in Matamoras on August 17, 2019, at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Matamoras High School Alumni Association, 400 Avenue G, Matamoras, PA 18336.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019