Frances Barada
January 26, 1933 - July 18, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Frances Barada of Port Jervis died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Highland Rehab with her cousins Taylor and Bobbie holding her hand. She was 87.
She was born January 26, 1933 in Newark, NJ, the daughter of the late Louis Barada and the late Elizabeth Gilson Barada.
Earlier in life Fran worked as a Secretary and Switchboard Operator for Norton Tire Co. in Miami, FL.
Surviving are her cousins: Roberta "Bobbie" Williams and her husband, Jerry of Matamoras, PA, Wilma Williams of Matamoras, PA, Timothy Davey and his wife, Wendy "Sue" of Richmond, VA, Joy Chandler Ryerson and her husband, David of Glen Spey, NY, Cherry Chandler Behrens and her husband, Roy of Melbourne, FL, Twila Decker of Matamoras, PA, Ellen Davey of Honesdale, PA; also many other cousins and relatives Fran loved so very much.
She is pre-deceased by her aunt: Helen Cherry and cousins: George Davey, Frank Davey and Robert "Gus" Davey.
There will be no visitation and a private graveside funeral service will be held at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Old Cahoonzie Rd., Sparrowbush.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Pike County Humane Society, 186 Lee Road, Milford, PA 18337 or Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191