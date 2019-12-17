Home

POWERED BY

Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
20 Glenmere Avenue
Florida, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bidoglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Bidoglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Bidoglio Obituary
Frances Bidoglio
December 15, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Frances (Monastiro) Bidoglio passed away quietly at 106 years old on December 15, 2019. Fran was born in Manhattan, NY but the family moved to Lodi, NJ where she married her husband John and raised their family.
Fran worked at Manner Handbag in Lodi for several years and was a parishioner at St. Joseph's RC Church. In 1996 she moved to live with her son, Peter, his wife, Marsha and their daughter, Jenna. Since moving, she attended Faith Church in Slate Hill, NY regularly until October of last year when she entered the Carlucci Home where she enjoyed the women residents' activities and the outstanding care by the entire staff. Thank you!
She is survived by her son, Richard Bidoglio and wife, Geri; three grandchildren, John, Jennifer and Christine and four great grandchildren; daughter, Theresa MacDonald and husband, Larry; four grandchildren, Francine, Joann, Patrick and Annette; five great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren; son, Peter Bidoglio and wife, Marsha and granddaughter, Jenna.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her husband, John Bidoglio.
Fran never said an unkind word about anyone. Everyone she met loved her and she became Grandma to just about everyone she knew. She was an avid reader and only took her nose out of the book to watch Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and the Hallmark Channel. She enjoyed visiting family in California and North Carolina, while she was able to travel. She also enjoyed spending time in Chincoteague, VA and attended many pony swims and auctions and would always relay the story of how she and her sister wanted a pony. So on her 100th birthday we won the auction and she got her pony (Grandma's Dream), who will live its life free on the island. Seeing her pony and its foals was a great joy for her. That same year, this 100 year old woman got to see a rocket launch to the moon. She got to live the history which most of us can only read in books. What a big life for such a little lady! We love her and miss her terribly.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th from 2 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Entombment will be held at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -