|
|
Frances Bidoglio
December 15, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Frances (Monastiro) Bidoglio passed away quietly at 106 years old on December 15, 2019. Fran was born in Manhattan, NY but the family moved to Lodi, NJ where she married her husband John and raised their family.
Fran worked at Manner Handbag in Lodi for several years and was a parishioner at St. Joseph's RC Church. In 1996 she moved to live with her son, Peter, his wife, Marsha and their daughter, Jenna. Since moving, she attended Faith Church in Slate Hill, NY regularly until October of last year when she entered the Carlucci Home where she enjoyed the women residents' activities and the outstanding care by the entire staff. Thank you!
She is survived by her son, Richard Bidoglio and wife, Geri; three grandchildren, John, Jennifer and Christine and four great grandchildren; daughter, Theresa MacDonald and husband, Larry; four grandchildren, Francine, Joann, Patrick and Annette; five great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren; son, Peter Bidoglio and wife, Marsha and granddaughter, Jenna.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her husband, John Bidoglio.
Fran never said an unkind word about anyone. Everyone she met loved her and she became Grandma to just about everyone she knew. She was an avid reader and only took her nose out of the book to watch Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and the Hallmark Channel. She enjoyed visiting family in California and North Carolina, while she was able to travel. She also enjoyed spending time in Chincoteague, VA and attended many pony swims and auctions and would always relay the story of how she and her sister wanted a pony. So on her 100th birthday we won the auction and she got her pony (Grandma's Dream), who will live its life free on the island. Seeing her pony and its foals was a great joy for her. That same year, this 100 year old woman got to see a rocket launch to the moon. She got to live the history which most of us can only read in books. What a big life for such a little lady! We love her and miss her terribly.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th from 2 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Entombment will be held at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019