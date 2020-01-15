|
|
Frances C. "Fran" Branning
January 12, 1930 - January 13, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Frances C. "Fran" Branning of Livingston Manor, NY, a longtime area resident, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Care Center at Sunset Lake, Liberty, NY. She was 90.
The daughter of the late Ralph and Frances Stevens Mitchell, she was born January 12, 1930 in Albany, NY.
Fran had been a physical education teacher, starting her career at the Windsor School District and later Tri-Valley, Roscoe, and Livingston Manor Central School Districts. She had been a member of the Roscoe-Rockland Garden Club; and a former member of the Twin Village Golf Club.
Survivors include four sons: Scott Branning and his wife Sharon of Livingston Manor, NY, Michael Branning of Monticello, NY and Madison, VA, Richard Branning and his wife Maritza of Denville, NJ and William Branning and his wife Stacy of Ashville, NC; seven grandchildren: Rory, Kaitrin, Brian, Brendan, Patrick, Zabrina, and Ryan; one sister, Edie McFarland of Germantown, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Minard "Mike" Branning; and one son, Brian Branning.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21st from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY, in the Spring.
Memorial contributions in Fran's name may be made to Livingston Manor Volunteer Ambulance Corp. PO Box 1, Livingston Manor, NY 12758 or to the Roscoe-Rockland Vol. Ambulance Corp. PO Box 321, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020