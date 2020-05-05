Frances Fellner
December 4, 1921 - May 4, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Frances Fellner of New Windsor, NY, entered into rest on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon. She was 98.
The daughter of the late Walter and Olive St. John Film, she was born on December 4, 1921 in Center Brunswick, NY.
Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include: her loving daughter, Frances Carey Lego and her husband, James; grandson, Christopher Lego; granddaughter, Caroline Polgar and her husband, Charles; great-grandchildren: Olivia and Charles Polgar. She was predeceased by her husband, John Fellner; sisters, Caroline Edwards, Mary Film and Martha Film; and her brother, Theodore Film.
The family wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude to the staff of the Ulster Unit at Wingate at Beacon. Their kindness and compassionate, loving care towards Frances will never be forgotten.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Frances' memory may be made to the Hudson Valley SPCA, PO Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 534-2550. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
