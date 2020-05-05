Frances Fellner
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Fellner
December 4, 1921 - May 4, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Frances Fellner of New Windsor, NY, entered into rest on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon. She was 98.
The daughter of the late Walter and Olive St. John Film, she was born on December 4, 1921 in Center Brunswick, NY.
Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include: her loving daughter, Frances Carey Lego and her husband, James; grandson, Christopher Lego; granddaughter, Caroline Polgar and her husband, Charles; great-grandchildren: Olivia and Charles Polgar. She was predeceased by her husband, John Fellner; sisters, Caroline Edwards, Mary Film and Martha Film; and her brother, Theodore Film.
The family wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude to the staff of the Ulster Unit at Wingate at Beacon. Their kindness and compassionate, loving care towards Frances will never be forgotten.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Frances' memory may be made to the Hudson Valley SPCA, PO Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 534-2550. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved