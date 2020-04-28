|
Frances H. Barry
June 26, 1937 - April 23, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Frances H. Barry, 82 of Newburgh passed away on April 23, 2020 as a result of complications of the Covid 19 virus. Frances was a lifelong Newburgh resident. She graduated from NFA in 1955 and was very proud to be a 4th generation family parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh. She was born on June 26, 1937 to John E. and Margaret O'Connor Barry. Frances retired from Smith Supply Plumbing Company in Newburgh after working there many years as a bookkeeper.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards and Mahjong, and especially enjoyed cooking. She volunteered her bookkeeping skills at the Newburgh Ministry.
She is survived by two nieces Kathleen A. Barry of Middletown, N.Y. and Jeanine M. (Robert) Henderson of Dansville, N.Y., cousins Frances Rogers and Margaret (Michael) Eggleston of Nokesville, Virginia, and numerous other cousins, godchildren and close friends, especially Anita Seaman of New Windsor, N.Y. She always made us laugh and she will be sorely missed by all. We will miss the family holiday dinners.
She was predeceased by both parents and her brother John E.(Jack) Barry Jr.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020