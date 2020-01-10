|
|
Frances L. Mann
July 14, 1928 - January 10, 2020
Otisville, NY
Frances L. Mann of Otisville, NY, a retired employee of Kolmar in Port Jervis, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on January 10, 2020. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Budd, she was born on July 14, 1928 in Otisville, N.Y. She was the widow of Calvin Mann.
Frances was a member of the Mt. Hope Senior Citizens and she enjoyed playing Bingo.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Dinsmore and the staff of Hospice and Grandma's Angel Wendy.
Survivors include her children Calvin Mann Jr. (Colleen), Norman Mann (Regina), Elaine Cipriani, Betty Bonagura (Thomas), Lucilla Graziano, Jacqueline Sherwood (Darryl). Her brothers and sisters: Hugh Budd; Robert Budd; Marjorie Letora; Joan Stratton and Jeanne Roosa. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son-in-laws Frank Graziano and Anthony Cipriani and daughter-in-law Donna Mann; her grandson William Mosher; and great-grandsons Sean Michael and Rocco Daniel Graziano and Connor and Joseph Cormier.
Visitation hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday January 12, 2020 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on at 10 a.m. on Monday January 13, 2020 at the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Otisville, NY. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Plains Cemetery Otisville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY. 12550.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020