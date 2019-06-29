|
|
Frances Maguire DeWeever
March 9, 1927 - June 26, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Frances Maguire DeWeever of Newburgh, NY passed away peacefully at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
The daughter of Nellie Donato Maguire and John Francis Maguire, she was born on March 9, 1927 in Newburgh.
Frances was an incredible woman who never complained and was an inspiration to all. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes.
Frances was an advocate for the protection of animals, especially cats and was responsible for placing many in good homes. She also spent several years as a volunteer on the Geriatric floor, 4 Main in the former St. Luke's Hospital and was named Volunteer of the Year during that time.
Although she was wheelchair bound most of her life, she will be remembered for her extraordinary fortitude, positive demeanor and generosity of spirit to all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Maguire and by her niece, Janice Maguire.
She is survived by her daughter, Francine DeWeever; nieces, Deborah Sager of Newburgh and Vanessa Adams of Beacon; cousins: Helene Barre, Mary Cappelli and Margaret Bauman, as well as many great nieces and great nephews and her beloved cockatiel, Coco.
Many thanks go to the staff of Wingate at Beacon, especially Dr. St. Louis, to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital ICU, to the 4th Floor and to Sue Martino, Palliative Care for their kindness and loving care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1st at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh with Father William Damroth officiating. Burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Windsor.
In Frances' memory, donations may be made to . Stjude.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019