Frances Marino

November 30, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Frances Marino, 81 years old of New Windsor, entered in to rest on November 30, 2020. She was a resident of the Montgomery Nursing Home.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen.

Frances was born in Maybrook, NY, the daughter of the late Pietro and Katherine Felizzi. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Frances worked at Macbeth and Warex Terminals located in New Windsor.

Frances loved her family and grandchildren with all her heart. She enjoyed going to the shore and vacationing with her family. She loved watching baseball and football with her husband and sons. She always had a smile on her face.

Survivors include her son, Angelo Marino and wife, Christine from Wallkill, NY and son, Carmen Marino II and wife, Carmelina of Newburgh, NY; her grandchildren: Melissa, Samantha and Angelica Marino from Wallkill, NY, Carmen and Nicolas Marino from Newburgh, NY; her sister: Anna Calley, Brother Anthony Felizzi, Sister Linda Olympia and husband, Dean, and brother, Peter Felizzi and wife, Maryellen. She has many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday December 7th at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, NY. Masks and social distancing will be required at Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc.



