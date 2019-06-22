|
|
Frances R. Doss
March 9, 1946 - June 21, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Frances R. Doss, age 73 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away June 21, 2019 at home. She was born on March 9, 1946 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Frank and Alice Leet Aschenbrenner.
Frances retired as an office clerk from Kolmar Labs, Inc. in Port Jervis, after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of St. James The Greater R.C. Church in Montague, New Jersey, a member of the Sussex County 4-H Club and a member of the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society. Frances married John H. Doss, Sr. who survives at home.
She is also survived by her daughter, Jeanneene Ludemann and her husband, Fred of Dingmans Ferry, PA; her son, John H. Doss, Jr. and his wife, Amanda of Catasauqua, PA; her sister, Alice Drew of Port Jervis; her beloved grandchildren: Taylor and Hunter Ludemann, Ian Storer, Tiffany and Daenerys Doss, Ryan and Thomas Connors: her nephew, Michael Woolsey and his wife, Renee; two great nephews, Chris and Alex Woolsey and her great niece, Jordyn Woolsey; brother-in-law, Mike and Audrey Doss and family, sisters-in-law, Joan Doss and family, Maryann Horn and family. Frances was pre-deceased by her brothers-in-law, George M. Horn, Robert Doss and Fred Drew.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 25 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Billy Clark will officiate. Interment will take place at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 22 to June 28, 2019