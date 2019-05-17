|
Frances Rosenberg
January 12, 1922 - May 16, 2019
Monticello, NY
Frances Rosenberg, a long-time area resident passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was 97. The daughter of the late David and Edith Rosenthal Karp, Frances was born on January 12, 1922 in Newark, NJ.
Frances had a love of reading and made weekly trips to the library. She took pride in tending to her flowers in front of her home. Her family was the most important thing to her.
She is survived by her three children: William (Carol) Rosenberg, Edith Epstein, and Hildy Schoonmaker; five grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Rosenberg, Jenna Rosenberg, Erica (Michael) Calleia, Elana (John) Milano, and Laurie Schoonmaker; and her four great-grandchildren: Logan, Lily, Leo, and Ian. She is also survived by her sister Anne Perelman.
Frances was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Lester Rosenberg, and sister, Shirley Feldberg.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 19th at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. Burial will immediately follow at the Workman Circle # 610 Cemetery, Old Thompsonville Road, Monticello, NY.
Memorial contributions in Frances' name may be made to the Ethelbert B. Crawford Public Library, 479 Broadway Monticello, NY 12701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 18, 2019