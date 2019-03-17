|
Frances S. Katz
March 6, 1922 - March 16, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Frances S. Katz, a long-time area resident, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was 97 years old. The daughter of the late Fred and Sadie (Korman) Sisselman, Frances was born on March 6, 1922 in Parksville, NY.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She ran the medical offices of her late husband, Dr. Jacob Katz.
Frances was a long time member of the Parksville, NY Synagogue. Frances loved collecting antiques, raising dogs and was a friend to all. Frances looked for and brought out the good in everyone she encountered and with her passing another beautiful light in the world has gone dark.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Michael Lukacs of The Villages, FL, daughter and son-in-law, Suellen and Lawrence Werner of Middletown, NY and her son, Eric Katz and daughter-in-law, Christine Katz of Montgomery, NY along with her grandsons, Alex and Ryan Valenzuela of Montgomery NY. Frances is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was pre-deceased by her husband of over 62 years, Dr. Jacob Katz and by her brothers, Irving and Murray Sisselman.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Parksville Synagogue Cemetery, Lilly Pond Road, Parksville, NY.
Memorial contributions in Frances' name may be made to The or the American Cancer Association.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019