Frances Sarah Lewis
July 31, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Frances Sarah Lewis, 84, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. She was born in Ballyconnell, Ireland, to Edmund and Marion Woods, where she, along with her three brothers, enjoyed life on their family farm. Days spent with family and friends lent itself to some of her most cherished memories. In her late teens, a job opportunity arose, that brought her to Staines, England, which she called home for a brief time. Her adventurous spirit eventually led her across the Atlantic Ocean to New York City, where she would meet a handsome Irish lad by the name of Brian Lewis. Their union would span the course of a fifty plus year marriage. In time, they would move to the Hudson Valley area and make their home in New Windsor, New York to raise their two daughters, Elizabeth and Dawn. Brian and Frances both came to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior at a Billy Graham Crusade in 1969. Faithfully, they continued to serve the Lord through their church of 40 years, Leptondale Bible Church.
Frances was pure joy, kindhearted, reflecting Christ's love and compassion to all who crossed her path. Coupled with her fun-loving and caring spirit, Frances faithfully displayed God's love and this was evident in the way she lived her life. She was the heart of the home and her door was always open with a warm welcome and a hot cup of tea.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Sencen and Dawn Lewis; son-in-law, Jim Sencen; two granddaughters, Grace and Katherine Sencen; her brothers, Derek Woods and Robert Woods, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Lewis and her brother, Herbert Woods.
Visitation will be held at Leptondale Bible Church, 1771 Route 300, Newburgh, New York 12550 on August 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial Service to follow at 4 p.m. at the church.
Her final resting place will be Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 125, Cumming, GA 30028-0125 or at SendTheWord.org.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019