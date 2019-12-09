|
Frances T. Errico
November 13, 1929 - December 6, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Frances T. Errico, 90, of Pine Bush, NY, feel asleep peacefully December 6, 2019 at Middletown Park Rehab. She was born November 13, 1929 in Englewood, NJ, to Vivian (nee. Edmunds) and Harry Thompson (who died when she was 2).
She married Francis Schubart and raised eight children in Pearl River, NY. A lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Frances worked for IBM when computers were the size of a room. She also worked for Tempo Dry Cleaners and the Black Bull Pub. She lived in Dumont, NJ, with her second husband, Lawrence Lunau. Frances was a resident of Sun City West, AZ for 14 years with her husband, Patsy J. Errico. Most recently, she was a resident of Pine Bush after moving there in 2004, to be near her family.
She was a mainstay of the quilters club and seniors club. She tried her best to hand knit a quilt for all her grandchildren, but they just kept on coming. She loved sewing, quilting, stamping and creating homemade birthday cards.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Tish) Schubart of Fletcher, NC; son, William Schubart of Fletcher, NC; son, Jeffrey Schubart of Roaring River, NC; daughter, Donna (Lou) Systma of Chester, NY; son, Gregory Schubart of Troy, NY; daughter, Valerie (Jim) Fitzsimmons of Pine Bush, NY; daughter, Jennifer Abrams of Campbell Hall, NY; step son, Larry Lunau of New Milford, NJ; step son, Joseph Lunau of Highland Mills, NY; step son, Bruce Errico of Port St. Lucy, FL; and step son, Michael Errico of Cuddebackville, NY. Frances is also survived by 25 grand children and 28 great grand children. Many of them still have a few of her homemade birthday cards.
She is predeceased by one daughter, Valerie Ann Schubart; and three husbands: Francis Schubart, Lawrence Lunau and Patsy Errico. She is also predeceased by one step son, Joseph Errico.
Visitation will be held at William M. Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush, NY, on Thursday, December 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal service and internment will occur at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ, on Friday, December 13, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019