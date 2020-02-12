|
|
Frances V. Fabbiano-Dickinson
10/11/1935 - 02/11/2020
Highland, NY
Frances passed away quietly at home surrounded by family on February 11, 2020 she was 84 years old. Frances was born on October 11, 1935 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Paduano) Fabbiano of Marlboro, NY.
Frances was the owner of Dickinson's Income Tax which she ran for over 35 years. Fran graduated in 1953 from Marlboro High School and remained an active member of the 53'ers club while enjoying monthly lunches with her fellow classmates.
Survivors include her brother Angelo Fabbiano and wife Cynthia, daughters; Helen (John) Hornbeck, Belinda (Richard) Randall, grandchildren; Katelyn Hornbeck (Scott), Garrett Randall (Kaitlyn), Robert Lewis, Wendy Auerbach (Scott), 5 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Frances is predeceased by her parents, sisters; Rose, Dora & Lillian, daughter Jacqueline, husband William Franciola.
Fran was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all that knew her.
Calling hours will be Sunday, February 16th from 1pm-5pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 17th at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Interment will follow at Lloyd Cemetery in Highland, NY.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020