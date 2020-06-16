Frances V. Rhodes

March 16, 1931 - June 15, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Frances V. Rhodes, of Newburgh and a life-long area resident, entered into rest on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 89. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Shepro, she was born on March 16, 1931 in Vails Gate, NY. She was one of ten children.

Frances was a sales assistant for the clothing department at the former Lloyd's Department Store. She then became housekeeper and nanny for the family of Dr. Loth of Balmville, where she worked until retirement. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church. Fran loved to be out with people, loved to socialize, talked to everyone, and never met a stranger.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Stanley E. Rhodes; two sons, Jeffrey (Pamela) Rhodes of Milton, NY and Stanley (Penny) Rhodes of Longmont, CO; two daughters, Joanne (Brian) Newton of Longmont, CO, and Cindy Caradec of Poughkeepsie, NY; a brother, John Shepro of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances's name can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 468 Broadway, NY 12550.

Visitation and Services will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.



