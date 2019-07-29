|
|
Francesca "Frances" Ciulla
September 24, 1932 - July 29, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Francesca "Frances" Ciulla, of Wallkill, entered into rest on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was 86.
Daughter of the late Michele and Michelina (LoGrande) Tamburello, she was born on September 24, 1932 in Bisacquino, Sicily and immigrated through Ellis Island in 1947.
Frances was a retired seamstress with Anthony Sicari Dress Maker in New Paltz. She was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Plattekill. A devoted Catholic, Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Loved by all, nothing made her happier than mending/sewing, and cooking for four generations of her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Giuseppina "Josephine" Palm of Wallkill and Michele (Peter) Passantino of Montgomery; three sisters, Anna Calapa of CT, Josephine (Angelo) Cestra of Whitestone, NY and Mary (Pat) DiMarino of Armonk, NY; three grandchildren, Nicholas Palm (Rosealinda Giron Lucero), Jacqueline Ann Passantino and Nina Marie Palm; two great grandchildren, Nicholas and Andre Palm; and many nieces and nephews.
Frances was predeceased by her husband, Luigi Ciulla in 2018, and a sister Louise Grizzaffi.
Visitation will take place 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Rt. 32, Plattekill, NY 12568. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019