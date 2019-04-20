Services Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc 130 Highland Ave Middletown , NY 10940 (845) 343-6309 Resources More Obituaries for Francesca Fratto Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Francesca "Franca" Fratto

April 2, 1949 - April 16, 2019

Mt. Hope, NY

Francesca Fratto, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home. She had just celebrated her 70th birthday surrounded by her family.

The daughter of the late Pietro and Carmela Lia Fratto, she was born and raised in San Giovanni D'Albi, Provenzia of Catanzaro, Calabria Italy. She was one of seven siblings and the only one from her family to immigrate to America after marrying her beloved husband Francesco on April 8, 1967.

Francesca was a former employee of Calvert Coat Industries, like so many in the "Little Italy" neighborhood of Middletown NY, where she raised her family before moving to Mt. Hope, NY. Francesca always welcomed everyone to her home. The table always seemed to be set for anyone who walked through her doors. The first thing she would always say was "Sit, eat!" Even if you said "No" a hundred times, she would still put some antipasto on the table to distract you while preparing a meal for you. It would always turn in to a feast!

She loved tending to her vegetable, fruit, and flower gardens; always reminding us not to forget to water them while she was away. Her love for cooking for her family and friends was immense, and her food was always delicious. No matter how many times she showed us how to make her food and cookies, it never came out nearly as good as hers.

She loved sending care packages of food to her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews while they were away at college…she always looked forward to it! Her homemade breads, pasta, sauce, soppresatta, and cookies will be so missed. Francesca was an amazing cook who truly enjoyed feeding all of us. Bringing the whole family together was always her joy, especially at the "Pritta Fritta" (fried dough) parties. Loving and caring for her family was always the biggest and happiest part of her life.

Francesca is survived by her loving children: Maria Fratto-Little and loving son-in-law, Jeff of Mt. Hope, Giovanni "John" Fratto and caring daughter-in-law, Rina of Staten Island, NY; her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored: Jeffrey Little, Gianna and her husband, Jake Bachowski, Francesco, Marina, and Piero and Julia Fratto; as well as her great-granddaughter, Luna Grace. She is also survived by her loving brothers: Giovanni, Mario, and Aurelio; her sisters: Rosetta and Irma; her sister-in-law, Palmina, and their families, all from Milan, Italy. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Vincenzo Fratto, and sister-in-law, Eluisa Fratto of Middletown…as well as many nieces and nephews. Lastly, her beloved cat, "Cheech" who brought her so much comfort.

She is predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, Francesco who passed in July, 2018, brother Nicola, brothers-in-law, Luigi and Ross Fratto, and nephews, Giovanni and Daniel Fratto.

The family of Francesca would like to thank all the incredible family and friends who have always been there for her. Our gratitude also goes out to Dr. Rametta and staff for their care for Francesca.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Entombment will follow in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, NY.

