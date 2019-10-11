|
Francesca Vincequerra
Valletti
September 5, 1929 - October 1, 2019
Boca Raton, Florida
Francesca Valletti, age 90 of Boca Raton, FL, and Orange County, Newburgh, NY, passed away on October 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ralph and Mabellina Vincequerra; husband, Joseph Valletti Sr.; mother to Michael and Joseph Valletti; grandmother to Laura and Melissa Valletti, Hiromi and Ayano Gotoh, Rebecca and Elizabeth Ryles, Gene and Cynthia Ciancanelli, Ralph, Louis, and Michael Vincequerra, Christopher and Pamela Dukas, Fred Moresco; brother to Frank Vincequerra; sister to Carmella Moresco, Annette Ciancanelli, and Eugenia Dukas; aunt to Peter and Ralph Valletti; sister-in-law to Molly and Shanny Valletti; mother in law of Dawn Ryles, Cynthia Sayles, and Liz Merckel.
Francesca will be remembered as a warrior. Her walk with God was is what defined her with family firmly in tow. Losing a husband in his early 40's, and the resiliency to forge ahead by moving to Florida, raise two sons, and work at a company where she won multiple awards, is a work-ethic to be honored. To quote a Tom Petty lyric, "Well I know what's right, I got just one life, In a world that keeps on pushin' me around, But I'll stand my ground, And I won't back down." You didn't stand between Frances Valletti and her two sons; they now stand properly taught.
She has paraphrased the following scripture many times, " I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength."
To her many friends in Florida and New York, she'll be waiting in heaven for you with her homemade pizzas, and so many stories to tell. Her family thanks God for all the blessings, mercies, and gifts he has bestowed upon her. Hers was indeed, a life well lived, one to be admired, and one to be imitated.
Please contact Mike Vallett, 727-265-7521 for funeral arrangements.
Brooks-DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc, Directors
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019