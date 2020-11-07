1/1
Francesco "Frank" Esposito
July 5, 1946 - November 6, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Francesco Esposito, 74, entered into rest on Friday, November 6, 2020. The son of the late Nicola and Assunta Esposito, he was born July 5, 1946 in Naples, Italy, and moved to New York in 1961, living in Newburgh over 50 years. He married Antonina (Gagliardo) Esposito on June 10, 1978.
He is father of three daughters: Assunta Dagta with her husband, Noel Dagta, Francesca Esposito, and Monica Esposito; grandfather of Oren, Roen, and Aria Dagta; brother of Josephine Guerriero, Luisa Schipani, and Anna Maria Tinelli and husband, Joseph; brother-in-law of Francesco Gagliardo, Franco and Angela Penzato, Ignazio and Celines Gagliardo, Michela Schrock, John and Francesca Berg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a life member of Bethlehem Rod and Gun Club and Black Rock Fish and Game club where he would go fishing and hunting for pheasant for many years. He enjoyed watching Soccer as often as possible especially when Napoli was playing. He would love to laugh out loud as he watched his favorite Italian comedian, Toto. He liked watching old movies and talking about all the things he knew about the actors. He had a great sense of humor.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He will sadly be missed by all that knew him.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11th at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann St., Newburgh, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh NY 12550.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Society or American Heart Association in his honor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brookfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 7, 2020
God bless you and receive you into his rest until all are together again. God bless your family. They will miss you until then.
Michael
Michael Lee
Friend
