Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Grillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco G. Grillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francesco G. Grillo Obituary
Francesco G. Grillo
March 1, 1948 - May 26, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Francesco "Frank" Grillo, 71 of Wallkill, a Pipefitter for Metro North Railroad, entered into rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Famá) Grillo, he was born March 1, 1948 in Monforte Marina, Sicily.
Frank was a devoted husband, loving father and nonno. He enjoyed long walks in the Hudson Valley's scenic areas, fishing, gardening, and cooking. His most valued time was time spent with family and friends.
Frank is survived by his wife, Gisella Grillo; his children, Joseph P. Grillo and fiancé, Ashley Joy of New Windsor, Maria Grahn and husband, Daniel of Wallkill, Christian Grillo of Wallkill; siblings, Mimma Grillo of Scala Torregrotta, Sicily, Pasqua Grillo of Villa Franca, Sicily, Carmelo Grillo of Monforte San Giorgio, Sicily; grandchildren, Bryce and Noah Grahn; and 13 nieces and nephews all of Sicily. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Maria Grillo.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Most Precious Blood Church, Walden.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now