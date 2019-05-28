|
|
Francesco G. Grillo
March 1, 1948 - May 26, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Francesco "Frank" Grillo, 71 of Wallkill, a Pipefitter for Metro North Railroad, entered into rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Famá) Grillo, he was born March 1, 1948 in Monforte Marina, Sicily.
Frank was a devoted husband, loving father and nonno. He enjoyed long walks in the Hudson Valley's scenic areas, fishing, gardening, and cooking. His most valued time was time spent with family and friends.
Frank is survived by his wife, Gisella Grillo; his children, Joseph P. Grillo and fiancé, Ashley Joy of New Windsor, Maria Grahn and husband, Daniel of Wallkill, Christian Grillo of Wallkill; siblings, Mimma Grillo of Scala Torregrotta, Sicily, Pasqua Grillo of Villa Franca, Sicily, Carmelo Grillo of Monforte San Giorgio, Sicily; grandchildren, Bryce and Noah Grahn; and 13 nieces and nephews all of Sicily. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Maria Grillo.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Most Precious Blood Church, Walden.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019