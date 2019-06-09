|
Francine A. Muller
December 14, 1949 - June 7, 2019
Monroe, NY
Francine A. Muller passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home in Monroe, NY. She was 69 years old. Daughter of the late Frank and Anne Messina Candrilli, she was born December 14, 1949 in Staten Island, NY.
Francine was a communications manager with Frontier Communications in Monroe.
She is survived by her husband John, at home, and two daughters, Kristie Muller of Savannah, GA, and Tracey Conklin and her husband Steve of Raleigh, NC. Francine is also survived by two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Skylar, and one brother, Kevin Candrilli and his daughter Sadie of Charleston, SC.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, Inc. 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 9 to June 10, 2019