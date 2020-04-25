|
|
Francis D. Paterno
December 23, 1931 - April 20, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Francis D. Paterno, 88 of Washingtonville, NY, passed away on April 20, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 23, 1931 to Rosario and Rosalia (Pernice) Paterno. He was a graduate of Bushwick High School.
Frank was the first letter carrier for the Washingtonville Post Office. Everyone knew him and had something good to say about him. He later became a postal supervisor in Washingtonville, Middletown, and Goshen from where he retired. Frank was also a Korean War Veteran.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. As a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville for almost 60 years, he was an usher and participated in many different committees.
Frank's family was very important to him. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anne Marie; daughter, Rose Ellen Blake and son-in-law Jack; son, Michael Paterno and daughter-in-law, Janet; daughter, Nancy Ann Statini and son-in-law, Joseph; grandchildren: Eric and Kristen Paterno, Kurt and Clinton Blake. He was predeceased by his brother, Rev. Salvatore Paterno and is survived by his sister, Josephine Crescimanno.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY and a Celebration of Frank's Life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Country Kids Food Pantry, 2 Father Tierney Dr, Washingtonville, NY 100992.
To express your condolence's online please visit: www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020