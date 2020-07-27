1/
Francis Donovan Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Donovan, Sr.
April 13, 1930 - July 24, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Francis Donovan, Sr of Newburgh, NY, a retired Custodian for Orange Ulster BOCES and a longtime resident of the area passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Newburgh. He was 90.
The son of the late Joseph Donovan and Elizabeth Zuckert Donovan, he was born April 13, 1930 in Bronx, New York.
He was the widower of Shirley Donovan.
Survivors include his son, Francis Donovan, and his wife, Michelle of Walden, NY; daughter, LuAnn Comfort and her husband, Charlie of Walden, NY; granddaughter, Shannon Sayler and her husband, Chuck; granddaughter, Christy Donovan; grandson, James DeZemo and his wife, Michelle; granddaughter, Rebecca DeZemo and her companion, Ryan Salma; great-grandson, Wyatt DeZemo; great-granddaughters, Sara, Julie, Jocelyn & Emma; great-great-grandchildren twins: Athena Rose and Andrew Vincent; sister, Barbara Reed and her companion, Mike Barone; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Kathleen and Marion (twins); brothers: Gene, Joseph, Harold, Gerald, John & Billy.
Graveside Services will be 10:30 on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Wallkill Valley Cemetery. Rev. James Van Houten will Officiate.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved