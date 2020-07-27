Francis Donovan, Sr.
April 13, 1930 - July 24, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Francis Donovan, Sr of Newburgh, NY, a retired Custodian for Orange Ulster BOCES and a longtime resident of the area passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Newburgh. He was 90.
The son of the late Joseph Donovan and Elizabeth Zuckert Donovan, he was born April 13, 1930 in Bronx, New York.
He was the widower of Shirley Donovan.
Survivors include his son, Francis Donovan, and his wife, Michelle of Walden, NY; daughter, LuAnn Comfort and her husband, Charlie of Walden, NY; granddaughter, Shannon Sayler and her husband, Chuck; granddaughter, Christy Donovan; grandson, James DeZemo and his wife, Michelle; granddaughter, Rebecca DeZemo and her companion, Ryan Salma; great-grandson, Wyatt DeZemo; great-granddaughters, Sara, Julie, Jocelyn & Emma; great-great-grandchildren twins: Athena Rose and Andrew Vincent; sister, Barbara Reed and her companion, Mike Barone; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Kathleen and Marion (twins); brothers: Gene, Joseph, Harold, Gerald, John & Billy.
Graveside Services will be 10:30 on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Wallkill Valley Cemetery. Rev. James Van Houten will Officiate.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com