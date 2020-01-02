|
|
Francis "Frank" H. Malloy
August 29, 1943 - December 30, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Francis "Frank" H. Malloy, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest surrounded by his family on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was 76.
Son of the late Francis H. and Margaret (Frew) Malloy, Sr., Frank was born on August 29, 1943 in Newburgh, NY.
Frank was retired from IBM, E. Fishkill as a computer engineer. He was an avid golfer, hunter, outdoorsman and enjoyed his Budweiser. He also served his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He was a life member of the Quassaick Bridge Fire Engine Co., Hudson Valley Volunteer Fireman's Association and the Black Rock Fish and Game Club. Frank was also a member of the New Windsor Post # 1796 American Legion, the Osiris Country Club and the Ducktown Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to his wife, Rose, Frank is survived by two sons, Frank "Frankie" Malloy of New Windsor and Skip Curtis and his wife, Amy of Woodstock, GA; one brother, Dr. William Malloy of OH; one sister, Barbara Lombard of FL; four grandchildren: Justin, Tyler Madisyn and Caden; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral & Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will follow, 4:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Gardnertown United Methodist Church, 1191 Union Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550, or the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter, 645 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020