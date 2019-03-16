|
|
Francis J. Earley
April 1, 1939 - March 15, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Francis J. Earley, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was 88.
Son of the late Francis and Alta May (Baker) Earley, he was born on April 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY.
"Frank" as he was known to friends and family was a retired Chemical Control Technician for IBM, Poughkeepsie. A loving family man, and avid outdoorsman, Frank was a life member, and past secretary of the Black Rock Fish and Game Club and a life member of the NRA. He was a huge fan of both the NY Rangers and the Giants, loved American History and was a numismatist.
Survivors include three daughters: Cathy (Glenn) Cross of Liberty, NY, JoAnn (Jim) Ritterbusch of Bethel, CT and Diana (John) Dickson of Montgomery, NY; four grandchildren: Courtney, Gary, Brandon and Taylor; and one great-granddaughter, Kaley.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years Edith in 2014.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will take place at 6:15 p.m. as part of the visitation. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, with private inurnment to follow at Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, 562-6550 or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019