|
|
Francis J. Reynolds
January 6, 1933 - November 8, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Francis J. Reynolds (Frank) passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home in Central Valley, NY after a 26-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 86 years old. Son of the late Merwin A. Reynolds and Christine E. Grant Reynolds-Forlastro, he was born January 6, 1933 in Danbury, CT.
In 1949 Frank joined the 43rd Infantry Division of the Connecticut National Guard. This division was activated at the outbreak of the Korean War in June 1950. Frank served in the Medical Detachment of the 963 FA BN being discharged in June 1952 as a Corporal.
Frank served with the New York State Police from August 1956 until his retirement in 1979. Frank moved to Central Valley in 1966 after being transferred to the Monroe State Police Barracks Troop F. After his retirement from the New York State Police, Frank was employed at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, New York City as Director of Operations until his retirement in February 1995. In retirement, he volunteered weekly at the Cornwall Hospital for many years.
Upon moving to Central Valley, Frank immediately became involved in the community which he loved. Meeting people in his line of work he joined the Woodbury Community Ambulance Corps. and often served as an officer. It was through his involvement with the Woodbury Community Ambulance Corps. that he met his wife, Patricia, in 1969 at a monthly meeting. Frank was a member of Team #6 for many years, which covered Monday nights and a day every third week-end until he was unable to serve due to his health.
Frank had been a member of the Woodbury Lions Club for 55 years, a past President serving 3 terms, a Zone Chairman and Deputy District Governor/Region Chairman in Lions District 20-0. He was a proud recipient of the Melvin Jones Award which is the highest honor in the Lions Club. In May of 2019 he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Woodbury Lions Club at a surprise celebration for him.
He was a proud member of Woodbury Post 779 of the American Legion. He served as chairman of Invalid Supplies Project which was a free community service of the Legion Post 779.
Frank had been a productive and dedicated member in his community as is evident by his efforts to serve on behalf of Woodbury; as a member and past President of the Woodbury Community Ambulance Corps. answering over 500 calls; former Town of Woodbury Civil Defense Director; member of the Town of Woodbury Centennial Steering Committee; member of the Woodbury Historical Society serving on the Gatehouse Restoration Sub-Committee; and former member of the Woodbury Republican Committee.
Some of Frank's other accomplishments include his involvement in county-wide projects such as a member of the Hudson Valley Health System Agency having been appointed by County Executive Louis Mills in 1975 and a founding member of the Orange County Emergency Medical Council serving on the executive board.
Frank believed service to others brought purpose and enrichment to his world. He was a strong and courageous man who never allowed his disease to dictate his life. Through his journey he taught those around him patience and kindness and above all to help others. He has left his loved ones with great lessons to persevere no matter what challenges they may face.
Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia at home; his daughter, Eileen Halcomb and her husband, Clennie of Monroe, NY; his son, Brian Reynolds and his wife, Mary Ann of South Windsor, CT; his daughter-in-law, Cassandra Hickson and her husband, Robert of Manchester, CT; his brothers, Joseph Forlastro of Danbury, CT, Richard Forlastro of Danbury, CT, Robert Forlastro of Danbury CT; his sisters, Patricia Ludwig of Spring Hill, FL, Joan Deans of Danbury, CT, Mary Elizabeth Forlastro of Danbury CT, and Josylda Kopke of New Milford, CT; his four grandchildren, Reagan Anastasia-Lynn Halcomb, Brendan Reynolds, Logan Reynolds, and Mackenzie Reynolds; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, November 13th at 10 a.m. at St Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Peters ALS Centre, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205 or St. Patrick's Church 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, 10930 NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019