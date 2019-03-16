|
|
Francis J. Svitak
July 27, 1926 - February 27, 2019
Formerly of New Windsor, NY
Francis J. Svitak of Lakewood Ranch, FL, formerly of New Windsor, entered into rest on February 27, 2019. He was 92. Son of the late Frank and Pauline (Zilavy) Svitak, he was born on July 27, 1926 in Newburgh. He was predeceased by his wife, the late Jeannette M. (Simanoski) Svitak in 2014.
A lifelong area resident, Frank was a Quality Control Inspector for American Felt and Filter, and later worked for Rigis Inventory in Montgomery, before retiring to care for his wife. He was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church and an avid bowler.
Survivors include a son, Wilson Prokosch and his wife, Marsha of Tucson, AZ; three daughters: Jeannette Guerra and her husband, Sam of Wallkill, Stephanie Robinson and her husband, James of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Francie Naracato and her husband, Michael Ft. Worth, TX. He also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Private cremation has taken place in Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Ave., Newburgh. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions have been asked to Sacred Heart-St. Francis Church, 301 Ann St., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, 562-6550 or visit www.WhhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019