Francis J. Varley
June 18, 1940 - October 6, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Francis John Varley passed away with his family at his side on October 6th, 2019, exactly 57 years to the day from when he met his wife Maureen. Frank was born on June 18, 1940 in the Bronx. He grew up on Rhinelander Ave. and attended Cardinal Hayes High School.
After high school, he served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Following service, he took a job at Con Edison in Manhattan where he worked diligently and shot the occasional game of pool at lunch for 37 years.
In 1965, he married Maureen Maher with whom he raised six children during their 54 year marriage. He was a dedicated family man who worked hard and played hard during a retirement that lasted almost 25 years.
Frank was raised in the city but was a country boy at heart, moving north from the Bronx until finally settling in Montgomery, NY in 1984. He was a quietly generous man with a dry wit that stayed sharp until his final days. Frank enjoyed doting on his six children and seven grandchildren — known as Poppy to the latter lot — as much as he did busting their chops. He loved a warm fire, cheap whiskey, babies, the Everly Brothers, a good joke, Entenmann's Crumbcake (much to the chagrin of his family) and betting on just about anything. Most of all, he loved to be with his family. As he once said to his eldest son, Brian: "Without family, you're nothing." By this measure and many others, Frank certainly was something.
Survivors include his wife, Maureen; son, Brian Varley and wife, Jeanne; daughter, Elizabeth Elser and husband, Robert; daughter, Coleen Bahrs and husband, John; daughter, Jeanne Varley and husband, Paul; son, Kevin Varley and wife, Kathleen; seven grandchildren: Jamison, Gabrielle, Thomas, Michael, Sophia, Fiona and Seamus; brother, John Hickey and wife, Helen.
He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Varley.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union Street, Montgomery, NY 12549.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, October 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in St. Columba in Chester, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 30 Glenn Street, Suite 409, White Plains, NY 10603. www.jdrf.org
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019