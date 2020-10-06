Francis Joseph "Frank" Burke
June 13, 1925 - October 5, 2020
Roscoe, NY
Francis Joseph "Frank" Burke of Roscoe, NY and West Palm Beach, FL, a retired member of Local # 6, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Oyster Bay, NY. He was 95.
The son of John and Katherine Miley Burke, he was born June 13, 1925 in New York City.
Frank was the 7th son of the thirteen children of John and Katherine, born during the depression. He was educated in New York City and proudly served Our Country during World War II in the U.S. Navy in Key West.
He married the late Beulah May Searing and they resided in Oceanside, NY until his retirement from the NY Times. They then spent winters in West Palm Beach and summers in Roscoe.
Frank had been a Mason, a former member of the Twin Village Golf Club and had attend the Pine Ridge One Church in Green Acres, FL and the East Branch Community Church in East Branch, NY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and building bluestone walls and patios. He cherished the summer months when he could visit friends and spend time together with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Cindy Meredith and her husband, Nolan of Oyster Bay, NY; his son, James Burke and his wife, Joan of Edison, NJ; a brother, Robert Burke and his wife, Mary of Merrick, NY; two grandchildren, Brendan and Cameron; and dozens nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Beulah on December 5, 2013.
Graveside funeral services and burial will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cooks Falls Cemetery, Cooks Falls, NY. The Rev. Paul Cicio will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY.