Francis "Hank" Martin Conroy
November 13, 1931 - August 28, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Francis "Hank" Martin Conroy a lifetime resident of Port Jervis, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis. He was 88.
He was born November 13, 1931 in Port Jervis, NY the son of the late John Patrick Conroy and the late Claire Nolan Conroy.
Hank was an Insurance Broker at his family business the Johnson & Conroy Agency, Inc. in Port Jervis.
He married Carol Ann Fahey on April 23, 1960 in St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis and they were married for 58 years prior to her death on November 20, 2018.
Hank was a member of St. James the Greater RC Church, Montague, NJ and past member of St. Mary's RC Church, Port Jervis where he taught CCD for many years with his wife, Carol Ann Conroy. A past member of the Port Jervis Country Club; the Port Jervis Elk's Lodge BPOE #645 and a long time member of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce.
A family statement read: Hank was a loving Dad, Poppy, Brother,Uncle,Boss, and friend to many. He was quite a golfer and always enjoyed playing at the Port Jervis Country Club or at many of the courses he traveled to on his golfing trips with the"boys". He also enjoyed playing with his nephews when they came to visit and loved to bust their chops on how the uncles could out do the young guys on the course.
He was a true family man and loved his annual family trips to Disney and teaching his grandkids the "right way" to play golf and poker. This was serious business and games they learned to love to play as adults.
Hank also enjoyed watching and supporting his grandkids in their early racing careers. He established the "Hank Conroy Motorsports" sponsorship and proudly traveled and watched them race.
He had many friendships that formed from the PJCC and the Elks and they were truly treasured. We are thankful for the close family and family friends who we consider family, that we have had over many years and keep our memories of family cookouts, family reunions, parties at Aunt Pat's Pool, fun time at Jack and Dottie's camp and all the parties with the Ball Street Gang close at heart.
We would like to Thank the Staff at St Joseph's Place for their wonderful care the past couple years.
One of Hank's quotes we would like to share and we hope it helps when you are in doubt is "If you never ask, the answer is always No!" So go ahead and ask!
Surviving are daughter, Lisa VanInwegen and her husband, William of Sparrow Bush, NY; sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Conroy of Glenville, NY; sister-in-law, Linda Conroy of Lancaster, PA; brother-in-law:Floyd Morley and his wife, Evelyn of Trumbull, CT; four grandchildren: Lara VanInwegen, William "Billy" VanInwegen and his companion, Taylor Spoonhower, Emily VanInwegen and her companion, Matthew Tanner and Elizabeth Thomas and her husband, Pua Kalahiki-Anthony; two great-grandchildren: Clinton Berg & Riley Berg; Also several loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Stephen Michael Conroy; brothers, John "Jack" Conroy and Joseph Conroy; sisters, Patricia Cleary and Katherine Fahey; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Morley and Margaret Fahey; predeceased brothers-in-law: William "Bill" Cleary, Thomas Fahey and Richard Fahey.
Visitation will be private.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY with Rev. Mathew Newcomb officiating.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or Port Jervis Elk's Lodge BPOE #645, PO Box W, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or St. Joseph's Place Activity Fund, 160 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com