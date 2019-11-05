|
|
Francis P. Wyss, Sr.
December 29, 1944 - November 2, 2019
Narrowsburg, NY
Francis P. Wyss Sr., 74, a lifelong resident of Narrowsburg, passed away November 2, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Wilkes Barre, PA. The son of the late Herman and Beatrice Wyss, he was born on December 29, 1944 in Callicoon, NY.
Fran served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He retired from Sullivan County DPW after 35 years of service. Fran loved fishing and was an avid New York Yankees Fan.
Fran is survived by his loving wife: Patricia James Wyss; son: Francis P. Wyss Jr. and his wife, Doreen of Narrowsburg, NY; survived by other loved ones: Christine Kelly and her husband, Carl of Highland Lake, NY, Norman Wyss Jr. and his companion, Gina Knapp of Narrowsburg, NY, William Wyss and his companion, Bonnie Thorp of Narrowsburg, NY, Denise Matern and her husband, Scott of New Foundland, PA; sister: Eleanor Glen of Binghamton, NY; brothers: Albert Wyss of California, Norman Wyss Sr. of Barryville, NY, Herman Wyss Sr. of Eldred, NY; grandchildren: Kayla and Brendan Kelly, Renee Wyss; Fran's loved dog, Peanut; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fran is predeceased by his grandson: Francis P. Wyss III and Augusta and Elmer Bowers who had raised Fran as a child.
In keeping with Fran's spirit, a beautiful gift of sight was given through the Gift of Life Eye Donor Program.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 Sr. 97, Barryville, NY 12719.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY.
Donations can be made in Francis's name to Tusten Ambulance Corp or the Narrowsburg Fire Dept.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019