Francis R. DeMatteo
April 19, 1946 - June 23, 2020
Barnegat, NJ — Formerly of Marlboro, NY
Francis R. DeMatteo of Barnegat, NJ and formerly of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Manahawkin, NJ. He was 74. Francis was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 19, 1946. He was the son of the late Howard and Florence Langley DeMatteo.
Francis was a System Operations Supervisor for Central Hudson, Poughkeepsie. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a retired Staff Sgt. Army National Guard. A member of the Beach Haven Moose Club, Manahawkin, NJ. He graduated from Highland High School and Orange County Community College.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, JoAnn Tweed DeMatteo of Barnegat, NJ; his son, Richard and Kathy DeMatteo of Longmont, CO; his brother, Spencer of Saugerties, NY and three grandsons: Richard Jr., Michael and Andrew DeMatteo of Longmont, CO.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Nancy Dermody and April Shackleton and brother, Russell DeMatteo.
Francis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He liked to fish and hunt.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26th at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Funeral services will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home with burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.