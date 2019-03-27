|
|
Francis "Frank" Reilly
April 22, 1952 - March 27, 2019
Warwick, New York
On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Francis "Frank" Reilly, of Warwick, NY, passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital at the age of 66.
Frank was born on April 22, 1952 in Queens to parents Joseph and Mary Reilly. He attended Fordham University in the Bronx and later St. John's University in Queens where he received his MBA. He was most recently a professor and finance director at Bergen County Community College where he worked for 22 years. He had previously worked as a hospital administrator for Horton Hospital, Middletown, NY and Stony Brook Hospital, Stony Brook, NY.
Frank's great loves included being outdoors and hiking, and playing in the men's basketball league in Middletown, NY. He was highly respected in his line of work and was loved by his family and friends for his wonderful sense of humor, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Frank is survived by his wife, Marianne (nee Victor) Reilly; daughter Caitlin Reilly of Warwick, NY; brother, Laurence Reilly and wife Mary Ann of Middletown, NJ; stepson, Michael Larcher of Centereach, NY; and nieces, Lauren Reilly of Middletown, NJ and Erin Reilly Shepherd of Brooklyn, NY.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065, or online at https://giving.mskcc.org/
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019