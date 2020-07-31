1/1
Francis X. Scanzano
1956 - 2020
Francis X. Scanzano
October 30, 1956 - July 30, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Francis X. "Frank" Scanzano of Newburgh, NY entered into rest of Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his children. He was 63 years old. Francis was born on October 30, 1956 in Manhattan, NY. He was the son of Enrico and Madeline Montemarano Scanzano. He married Diane E. Garrison Scanzano who predeceased him on September 29, 2018.
Francis worked for IBM for 38 years. He was an avid "jack of all trades" and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his two daughters: Nicole and husband, Christopher Embry and Janine Scanzano and fiancé, Alexander Crogan, both of Wappingers Falls; his son, Anthony Scanzano of Newburgh and his cherished grandchildren: Harper and Owen Embry.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday morning at 10 at the DiDonato Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300,
www.didonatofuneralservice.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
