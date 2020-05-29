Francis Zielinski
1935 - 2020
Francis Zielinski
July 1, 1935 - May 24, 2020
Middletown, NY
Francis Zielinski, age 84 of Middletown, entered into rest Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. Francis was born July 1, 1935 in Manhattan, NY. She is the daughter of the late Stephen and the late Elizabeth (Bruno) Wyfrick. She was married to Joseph Zielinski for 58 years.
She was the owner of Butterfly Ceramics in Middletown, NY.
Frances was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Zielinski; son, Michael Bowen; sister, Barbara Krasinski and great-granddaughter, Isabella Croce.
She is survived by her sister, Jeannette McCutcheon of Georgia; daughters, Deborah Gloster and husband, Bill, Cynthia Gloster and husband, George; sons, Stephen Zielinski and wife, Julie, Joseph Zielinski and wife, Lisa, and a step son, Todd Zielinski and wife, Dawn. She is the beloved grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Carlicci Home where Mom lived for nine months, for their love and care of mom.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Please send condolences to the family at 10 Deer Ct. Drive, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
