|
|
Francisco Cartagena
April 3, 1934 - June 15, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Francisco Cartagena, of Wallkill, entered into rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 85.
Son of the late Tomas and Marie A. (Pleitez) Cartagena, he was born on April 3, 1934 in LaZeiva, El Salvador.
He was a retired engineering assistant with Quenca & Quenca. Francisco was a longtime area resident.
Survivors include his wife, Rose A. (Iraheta) Cartagena; two sons, Francisco J. (Julie) Cartagena and Tony Dowd both of Wallkill; a daughter, Mary (Lou) Capo of Highland Mills; and six grandchildren, Christina, Preston, Nicholas, Madison, Kylie and Isabella.
Visitation for friends and family will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:00 am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, Newburgh, with the Rev. Fernando Hernandaz officiating. Burial will follow in Mount St. Francis Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019