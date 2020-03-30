|
Frank "Coochie" Antonelli
September 2, 1928 - March 26, 2020
New Windsor , New York
Frank "Coochie" Phillip Antonelli Sr. passed from this life into eternal peace on Thursday March 26, 2020. Frank was born on September 2, 1928 to Louis and Columbia Antonelli in Bensonhurst Brooklyn. In 1931 the family moved from their Bay 8th st. home to New Windsor where Frank grew up with his three brothers Achielle, Joseph and Jackie. He was a gifted athlete and loved to introduce himself as a "former athlete." In high school he was the recipient of the Jo DiMaggio award which was presented to him by Joe DiMagio for outstanding ball playing. So good in fact, that Frank went on to play for the San Francisco Giants farm team until he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean war where he was assigned to special services.
During his army career he went undefeated in boxing and played baseball to entertain the troops. Also, while in the Army Frank helped to build the first baseball field in Korea. After his discharge, Frank, returned to New Windsor where spent his career working in the family business, Antonelli's Fuel service which was started by his father, Louis. Frank married the love of his life Barbara Gibson in 1953 and they raised their three sons.
Frank was a former coach for New Windsor little league, a member of the Optimist Club, he served on the board of trustees for the National Temple hill Association and was inducted into the National Fast Pitch Hall of Fame. Frank was preceded by his son William and wife Barbara, and two brothers Achielle and Joseph. Frank loved his family and is survived by his loving
partner Marie Leo of New Hampshire, his brother Jackie of Orange Lake, and two sons Frank Jr. who resides in Wallkill with his wife Kathy and Robert who resides in Berlin, Germany. Frank has four grandhcildren, Mary and her husband Randy Pikul of Kerhonkson and their children, Ever, Emmie and Elle. Paula and her husband Joseph Valentine III of the Town of Newburgh, and their children, Kristen, Ian, Noah, and Joseph IV. Kasey and her husband Adam Watts of Wallkill, and their children, Lilly and Caitlyn. And Cody Antonelli and his wife Olivia of Gardiner, and their children Abagail, Jacob, Andre and Mason. And many nieces and neph-ews and cousins.
A private burial took place on March 30, 2020. The family will hold a memorial at a future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020