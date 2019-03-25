|
|
Frank Betro
January 27, 1935 - March 24, 2019
Chester, NY
Frank Betro of Chester died, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his daughter's home in Middletown, NY.
Frank was born January 27, 1935 in St. Andrea Calabri, Italy the son of Joseph Betro and Vittoria Chiccitano Betro. He was the widower of Marie A. Betro.
Frank was the owner of Chester Village Deli, Frankie and Johnny's and Owner of Delancey's in Goshen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rachel Colvin and Frank's aide, Lori Knapp for their kindness, care and compassion they gave to our father.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Betro and wife, Kristine of Goshen, Frank A. Betro of Middletown, Maria V. Betro and fiancé, Louis Walther of Slate Hill; sister in law, Johanna Cardilli of Yonkers; brothers-in law, Robert Giustino and wife, Sheila of Warrensburg, NY and Richard Connolly of Chester; aunt, Edith DiCapua of Chester; seven grandchildren, Nikki and companion, Nicholas Pistone, Alexandra, Joey and wife, Jeannine, Frankie and fiancé, Emily Lavell, Louie and companion, Emma Byrnes, Jordan amd companion, Anthony Ognibene and Nina and companion, Kevin Ferreira; six great-grandchildren, Anthony, John, Mia, Natalie, Madelyn, Layla and one great grandson on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba RC Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a .
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019