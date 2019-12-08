|
Frank C. Seeber, III, former owner of the Warwick Drive In Theater, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Highland Rehabilitation Center in Middletown. He was 78.
The son of the late Gertrude Bell and Frank Seeber, Jr., he was born on December 11, 1940 in Port Jervis, NY. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served until July of 1972. "Mr. Personality", Frank was the ultimate salesman. He was industrious, and at the age of 13, he created business washing the windows of cars waiting to get into the drive in movies. Drive In Theaters were the love of his life, and in 1977 he purchased his own drive in theater. He owned theaters in Warwick, Chester and Middletown throughout his lifetime. He married Ann Terwilliger Beck on December 18, 1977 in Newton, NJ. Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his wife Ann at home, he is survived by his daughters: Beth Seeber-Wilson and her husband, Ernest of Westtown, Laurey Keller of Matamoras, PA and Debra Lennox of Comptche, CA. He is also survived by his brother, James Seeber and his wife, Jade of Matamoras, PA; sister, Muriel Gardano and her husband, Carmine of The Villages, FL; grandchildren: Anna and her husband, Tae-Jun, William and his wife, Lucy, Alycia, Bradley, Jackie, Kelsey, Tyler-John, and Illana; also one niece and one nephew.
Frank was predeceased by his granddaughter, Cassandra Anne Wilson in 2012.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 3:30 at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon. Cremation will be private and burial of ashes with military honors will take place in Orange County Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019