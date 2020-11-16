Frank D. Sigtermans
April 1, 1940 - November 15, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Frank D. Sigtermans of Pine Bush, formerly of Dumont, NJ was a retired truck driver and if you asked Frank, he was a "Truckologist". A 35-year resident of the area he died November 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Frank has always been a lover of the outdoors. He thoroughly enjoyed sitting on his mower (his happy place) cutting the grass; one time he would make a horizontal cut, the next cut would be vertical and of course the final trilogy of cuts would be diagonal with perfect cutting lines each time. His motto was the grass grows better if you change the way it's cut! He also loved going to Bluegrass festivals.
He was the son of Joseph Hendrick and Helen Kroog Sigtermans and was born on April 1, 1940 in Teaneck, NJ. He was a member of Teamsters Local 445 and the Iroquis Hunting and Fishing Club.
Survivors include his wife, Carole Sigtermans (Peters); his daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Glenn Ebbrell; his son, Jeffrey and his girlfriend, Dee Largmann; his son, Brian and his wife, Sarah; his grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Jeffrey, Matthew, Nicole, Lola and Jett. He is also survived by his brother, Pieter of Hastings, MN; his sister, Jeanne Summer of Lackawaxen, PA; his sister-in-law, Lynda of Allentown, NJ; his former daughter-in-law, Amy Sigtermans of Franklin Lakes, NJ and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, father, brother, Gerard, sister-in-law, Kay and nephew, Richard of AZ.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Road, Pine Bush, NY. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org