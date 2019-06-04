Home

Frank Dinino

Frank Dinino Obituary
Frank Dinino
November 27, 1929 - May 29, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Frank Dinino of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Frank was born in Newburgh on November 27, 1929 to the late James and Mary Catania Dinino.
Frank proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a retired butcher from Newburgh Packing. Frank was the widower of the late Jean Melfa Dinino, who pre-deceased him on September 28, 2018.
Survivors include his three grandchildren, Brooke, David and Courtney; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, wife, Jean and two sons, David and Frank Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held for Frank and his wife Jean on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home Inc., 318 N. Montgomery St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Officiated by Father Bill Damroth.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.DoulinFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019
