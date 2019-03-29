|
Frank E. Schoonmaker Jr.
March 24, 2019
Formerly of Wallkill, NY
Frank E Schoonmaker Jr,, 60, died March 24, 2019 at his home in Chiefland, FL with his Mom, Betty Roberts. He was formerly from Wallkill, NY and a member of the Wallkill Rod and Gun Club.
He was generous, kind and considerate to anyone who was lucky enough to have met him. He enjoyed watching NASCAR with his mom and helping or spending time with his many friends from the Am Vets and the Eagles Lodge and Cedar Key.
He is survived by his mom, Betty Roberts of Florida, two sisters and their spouses, Sharon and Ted Doski of Arizona, Paula and Rick Vail of Pennsylvania, his two nephew's Adam and Tucker Vail.
He is predeceased by his father, Frank Schoonmaker and brother, Calvin, "Peanut" Schoonmaker.
In Frankie's memory, donations can be made to .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019