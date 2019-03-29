Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Schoonmaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. Schoonmaker Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank E. Schoonmaker Jr. Obituary
Frank E. Schoonmaker Jr.
March 24, 2019
Formerly of Wallkill, NY
Frank E Schoonmaker Jr,, 60, died March 24, 2019 at his home in Chiefland, FL with his Mom, Betty Roberts. He was formerly from Wallkill, NY and a member of the Wallkill Rod and Gun Club.
He was generous, kind and considerate to anyone who was lucky enough to have met him. He enjoyed watching NASCAR with his mom and helping or spending time with his many friends from the Am Vets and the Eagles Lodge and Cedar Key.
He is survived by his mom, Betty Roberts of Florida, two sisters and their spouses, Sharon and Ted Doski of Arizona, Paula and Rick Vail of Pennsylvania, his two nephew's Adam and Tucker Vail.
He is predeceased by his father, Frank Schoonmaker and brother, Calvin, "Peanut" Schoonmaker.
In Frankie's memory, donations can be made to .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.