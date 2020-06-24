Frank Gardner
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Gardner
September 14 1960 - June 15 2020
Dennollen, Florida
Frank "Michael" Gardner of Dunnellon FL passed away on June 15th in Dennellon after a long illness. Michael was pre-deceased by his mother, Bertha Montgomery, and his sisters, Barbara Rieman, Betty Ayres, and Nancy Lazaro. Michael is survived by his wife, Melodie Horalek-Gardner of Dunnellon, FL, his sons, Sgt Frank Gardner, Jr. and his wife Courtney of MO, Raymond Gardner and his wife Jackie of NY, and Kevin Gardner of FL, his daughter, Kaitlyn Butler of NY and his grandchildren, Preston Horalek, Michael Gardner, Addison Gardner, and Ava Gardner. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Kelley, brothers, Butch Taylor and Paul Lanner, and the mother of his children, Judy Holub. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Michael grew up in Rock Tavern NY. He was crazy and funny and so cool to hang out with. We love you Michael and we will see you on the other side.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved