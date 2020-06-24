Frank Gardner

September 14 1960 - June 15 2020

Dennollen, Florida

Frank "Michael" Gardner of Dunnellon FL passed away on June 15th in Dennellon after a long illness. Michael was pre-deceased by his mother, Bertha Montgomery, and his sisters, Barbara Rieman, Betty Ayres, and Nancy Lazaro. Michael is survived by his wife, Melodie Horalek-Gardner of Dunnellon, FL, his sons, Sgt Frank Gardner, Jr. and his wife Courtney of MO, Raymond Gardner and his wife Jackie of NY, and Kevin Gardner of FL, his daughter, Kaitlyn Butler of NY and his grandchildren, Preston Horalek, Michael Gardner, Addison Gardner, and Ava Gardner. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Kelley, brothers, Butch Taylor and Paul Lanner, and the mother of his children, Judy Holub. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Michael grew up in Rock Tavern NY. He was crazy and funny and so cool to hang out with. We love you Michael and we will see you on the other side.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store