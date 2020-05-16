Frank Gawors, MS. LCSW

June 28, 1935 - May 8, 2020

Middletown, NY

Frank Gawors was born June 28th, 1935 in the Bronx NY, the son of the late Frank and Marion Nabholz Gawors.

Frank attended Holy Family School, Cathedral H.S. Cathedral College, and St. Joesph's Seminary Dunwoodie. Frank was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest on May 27th, 1961. His ministry took him to several Parishes throughout the Archdioceses of New York. His homiletics led him to the Parish Mission Band. He preached as far as Nassau Bahamas. Frank earned many Master Degrees. They were in Psychology, Theology, and Social Work. He went into College Campus Ministry serving at Hunter and Baruch and then the College of Mt. St. Vincent. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, MaryPat Crew Gawors. They married August 13th, 1982.

To continue his ministry he became an integral part of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties. Frank was truly a gift to his patients and their families during their final journey. Frank served Hospice for 30 years until he retired at the age of 80 in 2015. In his retirement years Frank counseled several family members in a bereavement support group in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Middletown.

Frank loved his family, a good scotch, sharing a meal with friends, time on Lake George, his dog Bella, photography, marking people laugh, and his mother's meat loaf.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, MaryPat; his son, (pride and joy) Matthew; his brother, George; sisters: Lauretta and Ralph Camardelli, Marian Gawors; sisters-in-law: Liz and Gary Lee, Carol and Gordon Gerard, and brothers-in-law: Charlie Crew and Joe O'Connell; our dear friend, Sr. Ann Daly; his nieces and nephews and his grand-nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In memory of this kind and gentle man, please spread love and laughter to someone today.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.



