Frank "Pop" Gregorec
June 21, 1929 - July 25, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Frank Gregorec entered into eternal peace on July 25, 2020. He was 91. His loving wife Elizabeth, of 65 years, was by his side, both residing at Sapphire Nursing Home at Meadow Hill.
The youngest of seven children, Frank was born June 21, 1929, the son of the late John and Veronica (Geirhart) Gregorec in Roseton, NY. Frank served in the US Navy from July 7, 1948-June 27, 1952. His vessel ships included the USS Fresno and the USS Tidewater. After the Navy, Frank worked for the JOVA Brick Works in Roseton, NY on the banks of the Hudson. He was a brickmaker for over 17 years. He later retired from the Marlboro School District.
On October 2, 1955 Frank married Elizabeth "Betty" Kelemen. Together they raised three children: daughters Mary Fescoe and Susan Madaia, and his son Frank. As they got older, they took such pride watching their grandchildren play so many sports, rarely missing a game.
Frank had such a quick wit and made everyone smile. He loved to fish and hunt, and enjoyed playing pinochle every Sunday with his brothers-in-law. He spent every summer traveling to Saratoga Race Track with his buddies, his late son-in-law John, and late brother-in-law Fred "Geza".
Frank is survived by his loving wife Betty, his children, Mary Fescoe, Susan Madaia and husband Mike, and Frank Gregorec; grandsons, Michael Madaia and wife Terri and Johnny Fescoe and wife Kristin; his only granddaughter, Meghan Hurlburt and husband Eric; two great-grandchildren, Eric John "EJ" and Luchiana "Lulu"; and two sisters, Helen Pollock and Anna Bartels. Frank was sadly predeceased by his adoring grandson Matthew and his loving son-in-law John. He was also predeceased by siblings, John, Joseph, Mary and Betty. His buddy, Brooklyn, will miss him. He has many nieces and nephews, too many to mention, but were always in his heart.
Cremation and funeral arrangements are private at Frank's request, Brooks Funeral Home handling all arrangements.
A special heartfelt thank you to the staff of Sapphire at Meadow Hill, with the deepest respect and gratitude of the 1 East staff. They work tirelessly and went above and beyond to care for Frank. They are gentle and loving, and Frank adored them all.
