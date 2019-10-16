|
|
Frank J. Amore, Jr.
September 16, 1944 - October 14, 2019
Hurleyville, NY
Frank J. Amore, Jr. of Hurleyville, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was 75.
He was the son of the late Frank J. Amore, Sr. and Marie Grego, and raised by his Aunt Anna and Uncle John "Uncle Mike" Kieron, born on September 16, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY.
Prior to working as an electrician who owned and operated Sullivan County Electric, Frank worked for the Town of Fallsburg Sewer Department as well as the Town of Fallsburg Parks Department. In his free time he enjoyed collecting stamps, bowling on Monday nights with the Men's League and Friday nights with the Mixed League. He loved most things mechanical especially trains and trolly cars. He was also a grand master of martial arts of Bahl Soo Shim Jang. He was an incredibly generous man; he often played Santa, giving out gifts to under-privileged children, all of which he purchased himself.
Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 31 years, Tina; son, Michael Amore; daughter, Frankie Amore; nieces: Karen Gaffney, Doreen McLarney, and Cheryl Aiola; nephews: Gene Gaffney and Guy Amore; his mother-in-law and father-in-law as well as his many great-nieces, nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Gaffney.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 8:30pm at the funeral home. Rev. Roy Schaffer will officiate. Interment will take place at a later time at Hillside Cemetery, Woodbourne, NY.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019