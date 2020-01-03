Home

POWERED BY

Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Witkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Witkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Witkowski Obituary
Frank J. Witkowski
January 11, 1933 - December 30, 2019
Greene, NY
Frank J. Witkowski passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 with his wife of 64 years, Nina, by his side. Born January 11, 1933 in Greenville Township, NY, he was the son of the late Stanley and Estelle (Dombrowski) Witkowski Sr. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Stanley Jr. and Raymond Witkowski. He is survived by his wife, Nina (Norman) Witkowski; four children: Stephen Witkowski (Linda), Vincent Witkowski (Brandy), Stephanie Cardozo (Nick), and Jennifer Wagner (Donald); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his brother, Robert Witkowski (Antoinette). Frank was owner operator of a General Contracting and Excavating business, a Minisink Valley School bus driver, as well as Town of Greenville Highway Superintendent. After "retiring" he and Nina moved to Greene, NY where he raised beef cattle.
Private services are under the direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -