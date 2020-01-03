|
|
Frank J. Witkowski
January 11, 1933 - December 30, 2019
Greene, NY
Frank J. Witkowski passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 with his wife of 64 years, Nina, by his side. Born January 11, 1933 in Greenville Township, NY, he was the son of the late Stanley and Estelle (Dombrowski) Witkowski Sr. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Stanley Jr. and Raymond Witkowski. He is survived by his wife, Nina (Norman) Witkowski; four children: Stephen Witkowski (Linda), Vincent Witkowski (Brandy), Stephanie Cardozo (Nick), and Jennifer Wagner (Donald); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his brother, Robert Witkowski (Antoinette). Frank was owner operator of a General Contracting and Excavating business, a Minisink Valley School bus driver, as well as Town of Greenville Highway Superintendent. After "retiring" he and Nina moved to Greene, NY where he raised beef cattle.
Private services are under the direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020