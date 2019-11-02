|
Frank John Schmidt, Jr.
January 1, 1949 - October 30, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Frank Schmidt, Jr., loving father of four, joined his wife Carina in the Kingdom of Heaven at the age of 70. Frank passed away at St. Luke's hospital in Newburgh, NY due to complications suffered from an unexpected heart attack that struck him early Wednesday morning.
Frank, the son of Frank Schmidt, Sr. and Julia Waugh was born and raised in Highland Falls, NY, where he would later build a house across the street from his childhood home.
He attended Sacred Heart and Highland Falls High School. In high school, Frank was in the Wrestling Letterman's club and the Chess club. His senior quote was "Happiness is a party at the crossroads", a local teen meet-up point. After high school, he attended Orange County Community College where he earned an Associate's degree to work as a technician, landing him a job at IBM in East Fishkill. He later went to Rochester Institute of Technology for his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. While working he attended night classes to obtain two Master's degrees, one in Microelectronics from RIT and the other in Industrial Administration from Union College. Frank had an incredibly successful career with IBM securing over 20 patents and 18 awards many related to his success as a manager.
While working at IBM he met his soulmate Carina and married soon after. He dedicated his career to IBM at the East Fishkill Plant, retiring after 44 years. Frank was forced into early retirement when news of his wife's pending lung transplant struck. Quickly he became an expert pulmonologist and was often referenced by Carina's doctors as "Dr. Schmidt". He dropped everything to become Carina's full-time care provider; this is just one example of his selfless nature always putting the well-being of his loved ones before himself. Frank was widowed when his wife, Carina Schmidt, passed away after a 12 year battle with sarcoidosis. Frank was the loving husband of Carina for 25 years.
He enjoyed spending quality time with his kids and wife, doing home projects, fly fishing, riding around in his 1959 Ford T-bird, the same make and model that he had in high school, and going to the Jersey shore. Frank was a handyman who'd work until his body ached, an Unofficial-Official Historian of Highland Falls and the Hudson Valley, a caretaker, a cook, an auto-enthusiast, a pharmacist, a member of the R.O.O.C. and a Dad-joke extraordinaire. He loved his morning trips to the gym and "Communing with nature" out in the gazebo overlooking the Hudson River. He deemed this overlook, "Frank's Office" where in retirement he'd sit nearly every morning reading the paper and drinking his morning coffee.
Frank was an extraordinary man. There are many in the community who will deeply mourn his passing as his life was of service, love, and compassion which is felt throughout. Those who knew Frank were aware of his selfless and incredibly hard-working nature.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Napolitano; and his four children: Frank (25), Joseph (24), Mimi (24), and Michael (22). We love you Dad.
The public services and visitation for Frank will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 7th at Sacred Heart Church in Highland Falls, with a Celebration of Life Ceremony held shortly after at the Highland Falls Fire Department.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Highland Falls Fire Dept. and/or The Town of Highlands Ambulance Corps.
Live, Laugh, Love.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019