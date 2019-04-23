|
Frank John Tralongo
March 30, 1927 - April 23, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Frank John Tralongo, born March 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the son of the late Peter Tralongo and Maria Intonazzo.
He was raised in a beautiful brownstone that he and his father had completely renovated while he was in his early teens. He lived close to the Brooklyn Navel Yard and at 16, there was a desperate need for strong, young men. He found himself working deep inside the boiler rooms of the converted Liberty ships, carrying asbestos out and carrying bricks in. Less then two years later, he was called to action in World War II and one of those same Liberty ships transported him across the Atlantic, where he proudly served his country in Germany.
After his tour of duty was over, his family decided to move out of the city and settled on a farm in Marlboro. He worked a second shift at IBM at night and by day worked the farm.
He became fast friends with another farmer, Joe Caradonna, who just happened to have a pretty younger sister, Lena. It was love at first sight and they were married 67 wonderful, happy, beautiful years. They were inseparable, and you would always find them walking hand in hand everywhere they went. A truer love story could never be found. They soon had two daughters and as they grew, Frank hardly saw them because of his farm hours and IBM commitment. He decided to leave IBM and just focus on the farm. And there he lived and worked for the remainder of his long life.
He was an usher at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro, NY for over 40 years. He was a member of the Marlboro-Milton Senior Citizens.
He was loved by all who knew him. Always there to help out anyone in need. Always there with a smiling face and always had people in stitches from his funny jokes.
He was our beloved, irreplaceable patriarch. He was a second father to his five grandchildren and his two son in laws. He was an integral part of all their lives as well as his six great grand children.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Lena; his daughter and son in law, Marie and Joe Noto; his other daughter and son in law, Rose and Bruce Kurek; grandson, Jason and Jessica Noto, and great grandchildren, Marissa, Jason and Sydney; granddaughter, Dena and Joshua Paige, great grand children, Joshua, Elijah and Gabriel; grandchildren, Nicole Kurek, Tyler Kurek, Micheal Kurek and his fiancé, Megan Thomas; his beloved nephew, Charlie Muggeo and his love, Jill; Sal and Christine Caradonna; nieces, Linda LoPresti May and Linda Caradonna; and several other extended family members and countless friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro with Pastor Thomas Dicks officiating.
Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019